Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO stock opened at $249.90 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $252.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day moving average of $198.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,738,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after buying an additional 70,812 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

