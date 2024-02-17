Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1,354.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.6% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.63. 1,460,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.56. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

