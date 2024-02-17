Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $197.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,730,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,666,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,332,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,153.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,730,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,332,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 5,302,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 72,355 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,184,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,138,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

