Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 322808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The firm has a market cap of C$99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

