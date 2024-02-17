Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $527.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

