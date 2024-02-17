LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.17% of LKQ worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

