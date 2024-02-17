Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 32,021 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $1,670,165. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.48 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

