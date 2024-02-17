Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 37,583 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.65% of Atlanta Braves worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.