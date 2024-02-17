Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 1,221 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.93% of Andersons worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Andersons by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Andersons by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $2,955,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ANDE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANDE

Andersons Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $54.23 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.