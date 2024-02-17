Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 24,162 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Crocs were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

