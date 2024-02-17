Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.36% of KB Home worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE KBH opened at $61.27 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

