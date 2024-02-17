Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 10,072 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.38% of Wintrust Financial worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $24,689,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.