Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 155,515 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,515 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.15% of AECOM worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

