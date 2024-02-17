Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $238.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.13.

LOW stock opened at $226.85 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

