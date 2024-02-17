M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP grew its position in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.30. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

