Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $46.04.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.