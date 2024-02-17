Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

