Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Manitowoc Stock Down 9.5 %

MTW opened at $13.22 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

