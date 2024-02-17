Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $23.59. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 889,782 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

