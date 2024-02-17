Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.