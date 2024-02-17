Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 75.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $85.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $158.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

