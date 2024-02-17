Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $191,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $200.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.