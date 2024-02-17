Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $546.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $539.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $550.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

