Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,713 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.48% of Marvell Technology worth $228,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $188,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

