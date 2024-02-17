Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Materion updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.
MTRN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,575. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.
Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.
