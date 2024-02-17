Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Materion updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,575. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.