Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Materion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Materion by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Materion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

