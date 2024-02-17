Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 3.1 %

MLP stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.40 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

