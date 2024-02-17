Maven Securities LTD Sells 10,000 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTGFree Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 188.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 1.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

