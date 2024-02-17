Maxi Investments CY Ltd Sells 150,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 557,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251,888 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in StoneCo by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

StoneCo Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 5,995,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

