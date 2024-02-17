MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
