MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEIP

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.