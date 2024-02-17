Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 750.0%.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $8.38. 978,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mercer International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.