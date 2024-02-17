Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Price Performance
Devon Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 6,176,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
