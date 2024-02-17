Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 6,176,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.