Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,167. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

