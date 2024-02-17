Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

