Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 425,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,306. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.