Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.95. 4,385,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,026. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

