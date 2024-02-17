Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,498,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,489,000 after buying an additional 91,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.52. 1,650,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,802. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.