Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.70 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,564. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $176.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

