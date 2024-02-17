Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $958,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.34. 6,518,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,239. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

