Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $246.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $251.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

