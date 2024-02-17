Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $161.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

