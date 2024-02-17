Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,345,000 after buying an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,022,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

