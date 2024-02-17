Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

MESO opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

