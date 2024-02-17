MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

MGM stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $361,915,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

