Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

MU stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

