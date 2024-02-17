Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 15,553,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,789,286. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

