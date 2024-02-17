Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 313,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $73.73.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

