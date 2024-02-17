Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. Hubbell accounts for about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.88. 202,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $364.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.05.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

