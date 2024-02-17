Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 19,975 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $545.57. 552,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,895. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.07 and its 200 day moving average is $515.20. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

